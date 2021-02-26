DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research downgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISH. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of DISH opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DISH Network by 64.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 15.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

