DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DISH Network in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

