Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Shares of DMRC traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,757. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

In other news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $97,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,939.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,723,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

