DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.
NYSE DRH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 2.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
