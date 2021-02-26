Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,705. Diageo has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $42,326,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $21,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

