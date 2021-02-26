Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

SKYW stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 147,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

