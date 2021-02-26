Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,061.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,273.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,958.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

