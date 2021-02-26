Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $233.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -219.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.74. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $702,714.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 32.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

