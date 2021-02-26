Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

