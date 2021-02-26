Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

