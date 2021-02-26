Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $75.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.90.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

