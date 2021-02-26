Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -125.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,109,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

