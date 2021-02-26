DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Down 6%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $71.16. 1,115,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,500,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

