Derek T. Chalmers Sells 11,729 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

