DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 247.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -227.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

