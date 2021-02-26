Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 4.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEN. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,493,597 shares of company stock valued at $38,776,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

