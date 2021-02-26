Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.38

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1466749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 74.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

