Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $348.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $353.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

