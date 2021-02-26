Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.95.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $348.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $353.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.91 and a 200-day moving average of $253.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.