Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,505,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DCPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

