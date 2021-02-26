Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Reaches $0.0992 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.86 or 0.00692659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

