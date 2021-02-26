Dawn Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $12.74 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $379,170.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00475689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00067684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00081216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00055951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.10 or 0.00472368 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,030,519 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

