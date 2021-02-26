David Loasby Invests $200,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 102,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $204.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.