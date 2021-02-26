David Loasby Has $224,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

David Loasby reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in General Electric were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

