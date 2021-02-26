David Loasby Buys Shares of 748 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

David Loasby bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cintas by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $330.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.