David Loasby Buys Shares of 748 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

David Loasby bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cintas by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CTAS opened at $330.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.
