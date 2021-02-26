DATA (DTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $646,641.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, DATA has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $646,641.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.00715372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040540 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DTA is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

