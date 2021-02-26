Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Down 6.7%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.10 and last traded at $62.18. 1,779,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,380,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

