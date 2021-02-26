Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $169,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 66,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 835,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $96,729,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.