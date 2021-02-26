Daimler AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daimler in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $9.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock remained flat at $$80.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,156. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

