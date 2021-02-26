DA Davidson Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $234.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

ETSY opened at $221.10 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $239.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

