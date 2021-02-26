D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 8,376 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in The Boeing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

NYSE BA traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.