D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.49. 1,154,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,526. The company has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.