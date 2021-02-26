D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,863 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.28. 24,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,265. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.