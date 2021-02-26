D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 3,005 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

