D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 94 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,353,273. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

