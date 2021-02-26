D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intel by 45.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Intel by 18.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 345,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,817,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $249.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

