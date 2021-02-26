D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 14,285 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 386,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 78,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

