D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. 5,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,738. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

