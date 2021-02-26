D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $241.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,040,084. The company has a market capitalization of $653.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

