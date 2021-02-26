D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.14. 60,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,978. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

