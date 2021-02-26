Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.