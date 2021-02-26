CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.17, but opened at C$0.14. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$70.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.