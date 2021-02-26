CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cameco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,344. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,641,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

