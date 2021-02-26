CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.