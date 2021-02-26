CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.70 on Friday, hitting $551.00. The company had a trading volume of 331,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

