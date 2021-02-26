CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.24% of FirstCash worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

FCFS traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 2,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

