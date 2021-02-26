CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

CureVac stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth $21,707,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth $1,460,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth $484,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CureVac (CVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.