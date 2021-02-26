Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $254.50

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.50 and last traded at $253.74, with a volume of 5672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average is $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

