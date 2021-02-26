CUDOS (CUDOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.77 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,763,711 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

