CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.23

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.23 and last traded at $132.13, with a volume of 2025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.57.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

