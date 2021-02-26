CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (CSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.34 on March 31st

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.3414 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$307.61.
About CSL Limited (CSL.AX)
