CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (CSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.34 on March 31st

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.3414 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$307.61.

CSL Limited (CSL.AX)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

